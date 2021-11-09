This year's Black Friday gaming chair deals will likely see big discounts on everything from the biggest brands in the business to cheaper models that still pack that ergonomic design and racing style aesthetic. In fact, we're expecting the best gaming chairs on the market to receive some significant price cuts this year, which means you're shopping at the right time if you're upgrading your setup.

That's just as well. Some of the most well-known chairs (SecretLab and Noble, for example) start off with some pretty high prices so if you're looking to treat your rear to a premium seat it's best to hold on until these November sales roll around. When they do we can see as much as $150 / £150 knocked off of these MSRPS - but which one should you choose?

Deciding which gaming chair to buy on Black Friday is tricky considering buyers rarely get the chance to test out their seats before they take the plunge, and comfort is so dependent on your height and build. We've been testing all the latest gaming chairs to see where each one stands (and how they sit under the best gaming desks), so you'll find all our recommendations for the seats you should be watching out for this year just below.

Which gaming chair should you buy on Black Friday?

SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Best for: Those looking for a big discount on a premium chair Seat depth (S/R/XL): 18.9"/19.3"/19.7" | Seat width (S/R/XL): 17.7"/18.5"/19.3" | Height (S/R/XL): 50-52.8"/51.2-54"/53.1-56.9" | Max weight (lbs): 285/285/395 $499 View Deal at Secretlab Check Amazon Magnetic headrest High build quality Plenty of lumbar support customization No memory foam lumbar cushion

Regular price: From $499 / £399

Expected Black Friday price: From $399 / £349

If you're after the best of the best, a real premium chair with a heavy discount, we would recommend keeping an eye on SecretLab's Black Friday deals. The latest model, the Titan Evo 2022, is our go-to for its excellent build quality and massive range of ergonomic adjustments to ensure a comfortable experience. You'll also find plenty of material and design options to choose from, including pink gaming chair models as well.

Crucially, the Titan Evo 2022 comes in a range of sizes now, from small to extra large which means you'll be able to find the right fit for you straight off the bat. The small is recommended for those under 5'6" and 200lbs, with the regular designed to fit 5'7"-6'2" at under 220lbs, and the XL for 5'11"-6'9" at 175-395lbs.

Not only are you getting a high-quality seat here, but Black Friday is also the best time to buy a SecretLab gaming chair. Last year we saw $100 / £70 off these models, which means we should be seeing similar discounts in 2021.

Read more: SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 review

Regular price: $399.99 / £399.99

Expected Black Friday price: $249 - $299 / £249 - £299

Many gaming chairs are developed by brands that don't stray too far into other gaming accessories. However, if you're looking for a recognizable logo on the back of your headrest, we'd recommend you keep an eye on the Razer Iskur X. There are a few caveats to this option, largely based on the fact that we would generally only pick up this model when on sale.

You are getting a comfortable chair with a classic Razer design and a wide range of ergonomic customization options, but at the full $399 / £399 MSRP the value for money just isn't there. However, if you're working out which gaming chair to buy on Black Friday, that might not be such an issue. Out of all the top brands, the Razer Iskur X is the most reliably discounted model. We regularly see $100 or £100 off this chair during sale events, which means this year's holiday sales could be particularly kind.

That discount has been hopping around for a while now, which means there's plenty of scope to see an additional $50 / £50 off the sales price during the heat of the sales. If you can pick up this model for around $249 / £249 it's an excellent option.

Read more: Razer Iskur X review

(Image credit: Respawn)

Respawn Specter Best for: Those looking for a mesh gaming chair Length: 25.8in (65cm) | Width: 27in (68cm) | Height: 53in (142cm) | Max weight: 275lbs (124kg) $319.99 View Deal at Amazon $745.10 View Deal at Amazon Cooling mesh design Subtle aesthetic Fantastic lumbar support Harder to assemble

Regular price: $319.99

Expected Black Friday price: $259.99

The Respawn Specter won't stand out when placed in an office or shared living space, but certainly offers the comfort and ergonomic adjustments of a high-quality gaming chair. Gone are the leathers, bucket seats, and racing back designs, and instead we have a mesh seat designed to keep you cool and comfortable during longer play sessions. Of course, you're still getting that gaming vibe from the Respawn headrest cushion, but with a simple aesthetic and functional design.

Last year we saw this gaming chair hit record low prices in Black Friday deals - a $257.97 price point that hasn't been matched in the US since. Unfortunately, UK deal hunters won't be able to take advantage as this chair is only available across the pond, but something like the Eureka GE300 will serve a similar purpose for £132.99 at Amazon.

Read more: Respawn Specter review

Cheap gaming chairs on Black Friday: which should you buy?

If you're looking for something under $200 / £200, the range expands beyond a few brands and into smaller pockets of similar-looking models at super cheap prices. These cheap gaming chairs shouldn't be discounted, they often offer excellent value for money, high-quality materials, and plenty of ergonomic support controls. However, you might not be getting the durability and additional features of some of the more expensive models above.

Below, we're listing the cheaper gaming chairs you should buy on Black Friday if you're browsing with a smaller budget in mind.

If you can't quite wait for the end of the month to refit your setup, you'll be happy to know that we're already seeing plenty of early offers hitting the shelves. Retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg have all launched their early discounts over the last few weeks, and we're seeing some excellent prices up for grabs already. You'll find all the latest deals on some top gaming chairs just below.

If you can't quite wait for the end of the month to refit your setup, you'll be happy to know that we're already seeing plenty of early offers hitting the shelves. Retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg have all launched their early discounts over the last few weeks, and we're seeing some excellent prices up for grabs already.