Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards: where to look to find stock and the best deals going

When it comes to knowing where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards, everyone has been in the same boat for a while now. And that same boat has been identical for all Nvidia 30-series cards.

The entire RTX 30-series line has been as rare as unicorn sightings since their respective releases, but old-fashioned perseverance can win out without having to succumb to exorbitant fees at the hands of a scalper. It just may take time and patience when finding where to buy RTX 3060 Ti cards, but it is possible. Genuinely. Below are your go-to first places to check-in.

Let's make a long story short here: the RTX 3060 Ti is an entry-level graphics card that offers superior performance to 2019's flagship RTX 2080 Super, which cost exactly double at release - and still maintains its value since launch, given the current shortages.

The benchmarks and reviews are out in abundance to see, though it may appear to be the work of witchcraft, it's actually something far less sinister: Nvidia's proprietary optimization software - which is specifically tailored towards real-time ray tracing and native 4K support.

It's worth remembering that this card is very much at the lower end of the 30-series family - as the RTX 3060 Ti prices will reflect. There's simply no denying that for the money - blow-for-blow - it's hard to beat with its price-to-performance ratio being as spectacular as it is. To elaborate on this ever so slightly, as well as the next-gen performance in terms of measurable fps levels, getting the 3060 Ti card will also bag you DLSS, Nvidia reflex technology, and everything that's bundled in with Nvidia GeForce such as easy updates, automatic GPU tuning and so on.

And remember, don't pay way over the odds: the RTX 3060 ti card launched at $399 / £369. While some brands' amendments to the stock card will see the price go up a bit from this starting point, know that anything that looks weirdly too high, probably is, so avoid those scalper-looking prices.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

