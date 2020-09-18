Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, September 18 - September 22

Where is Xur? For the weekend of Friday, September 18, Xur is on Io at Giant Scar. Take the northeastern landing and head east into the Cabal facility, then hug the left wall until you reach a cave. You'll find Xur in the back.

We've listed and explained the Exotics Xur is selling below. You can also buy an Exotic engram from him (one per account per week) which will decrypt into a random Exotic. If you're missing a non-quest Exotic on your current character, you'll receive an Exotic you don't already own. With this being the week of Destiny 2 double Nightfall rewards, you'll likely be getting a lot of Exotic drops, but this engram is the best way to fill out your collection.

Exotic weapon - Riskrunner: taking arc damage makes this weapon deal more damage, chain lightning between enemies, and auto-reload for a short time. You also take less arc damage in this state, and kills extend its duration. Riskrunner is incredibly powerful in the right spot, and arc damage isn't hard to come by in PvE, so it's a great weapon for dealing with crowds.

Hunter Exotic - Young Ahamkara's Spine: increased tripmine grenade duration and blast radius, and generates tripmine grenade energy when you deal ability damage. Tripmines are among the most unique grenades in the game and they're quite fun and rewarding to use, and if you want to make the most of them, this is the Exotic for you. The ability regen greatly improves your grenade uptime, and longer-lasting grenades with a bigger explosion are much more effective.

Titan Exotic - Wormgod Caress: melee kills increase melee damage, stacking up to five times. At max stacks, Wormgod Caress provides an obscene melee damage boost, and it's really not that hard to stack it up. Paired with the Swashbuckler perk, these gloves make for a fun (albeit dangerous) build for messing around in PvE.

Warlock Exotic - Apotheosis Veil: using your super instantly regenerates your health, melee, grenade, and rift. Nearby allies also recharge class abilities faster. Apotheosis Veil provides a powerful emergency heal and can increase ability uptime, but its applications are so niche that it's hard to fit into a build. It feels like an Exotic that needs a little more oomph before it's worth using.