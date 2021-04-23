Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 23 - April 27

Where is Xur? As of April 23, 2021, you can find Xur in the hangar section of the Tower on the north side. He'll stick around until reset time on April 27, so be sure to give him a visit to pick up any armor pieces with better stat rolls, grab an Exotic cipher if you are missing any legacy Exotics, and get your weekly Exotic engram.
Here's what Xur's offering this week:
- Exotic weapon - Prometheus Lens: fires a solar beam and generates a damaging field at the point of impact that gets bigger the longer you fire this weapon. Kills partially reload the magazine. Prometheus Lens is one of those guns that always impresses me when I throw it on for a bounty that requires solar kills or something. It's not a game-changer, but it's fun to use and worth owning.
- Hunter Exotic - Orpheus Rig: Moebius Quiver gains more shots, and tethering enemies with Shadowshot generates Super energy. Orpheus Rig is still the go-to Exotic for virtually every Hunter running Shadowshot. Even after its nerf, it is still a peerless Super factory, and it will likely never be topped.
- Titan Exotic - Citan's Ramparts: the health and duration of your barricades is reduced, but you and your allies can shoot through them. Citan's Ramparts is a remarkably clutch Exotic in some situations, from peeking corners in Trials of Osiris to turtling in a corner in a Nightfall. Give them a try and see if you like the play style.
- Warlock Exotic - The Stag: recharges your rift when your health hits the red, and leaves a healing rift on your corpse when you die. Out of all the Exotics in the game, The Stag has one of the biggest gaps between its appearance and its usefulness. It looks amazing, but it's absolutely terrible. Niche, clunky, and underwhelming even in ideal circumstances, this one's an easy pass.