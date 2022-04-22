Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 22, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players can visit the Exotic merchant in the EDZ this week, just north of the Winding Cove landing zone. Check out his wares before reset time on Tuesday, April 26 to grab any Exotics, randomly rolled Legendaries, and materials you may need.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this week:

Exotic weapon - Prometheus Lens: kills with this weapon return a portion of ammo to the magazine (from reserves), and firing it generates a field of burning AoE at the point of impact. Exotic trace rifles including Prometheus Lens are due for a PvE damage boost next season, so this might actually be a strong add-killer in the near future. It's already pretty good, but not quite strong enough to justify the Exotic slot compared to the Legendary solar trace rifle Retraced Path.

Hunter Exotic - The Bombardiers: dodging leaves behind an explosive bomb that will blind, burn, suppress, or slow targets it damages depending on your subclass. The Bombardiers are more than a meme after their recent buff. They act kind of like a second, close-range grenade, though they'll likely only catch opponents off-guard the first few times you use them in PvP modes like Trials of Osiris.

Titan Exotic - Armamentarium: gain a second grenade charge. Armamentarium offers a basic effect, but a potent one that fits into a lot of builds. Titans have other Exotics that more directly improve their grenades, and Void 3.0 builds generally prefer the Heart of Inmost Light for its universal cooldown reduction, but this is a respectable workhorse Exotic with decent burst damage potential.

Warlock Exotic - Getaway Artist: lets you consume your arc grenade to summon a supercharged Arc Soul. Getaway Artist is one of many Warlock Exotics that adds a turret-like, colloquially named Buddy to your arsenal, and they're pretty good for a passive arc damage bonus, especially when you built into grenade energy.

