What the heck is Sony playing at flashing the Bloodborne cover on Twitter?

For reasons unknown to faith and science, Sony has posted a vague Bloodborne teaser on Twitter.

Out of absolutely nowhere, Sony shared and quickly deleted a closely cropped snippet of Bloodborne's cover art with the caption: "Can you see it? Which PlayStation game cover are we zooming in on?" This tweet may be the clearest demonstration yet of just how ravenous Bloodborne fans have become: a few hundred pixels of the Bloodborne hunter's hat racked up over 4,000 shares in half an hour.

The fact that the tweet was quietly deleted does suggest that somebody realized their joke was getting out of hand. Still, this is one of those disappointingly vague but infuriatingly plausible teases that puts everything on the table while simultaneously telling us nothing. There is absolutely a world where a social media or community manager at Sony just decided to dangle a proverbial hunk of meat over a pit of hungry alligators, and that world could very well be ours. Always remember that a post like this can easily be a tone-deaf and frankly cruel bunch of nothing.

Of course, the possibility of this being a bag of hot air isn't going to stop fans from re-firing hopes that Sony will revisit Bloodborne in a meaningful way. Fans have stopped just short of forming circles in the streets to pray to the Old Blood in hopes of a Bloodborne PC or PS5 release – any kind of update or port for the timeless, PS4-locked action RPG. There's even a fan-made Bloodborne remaster showing the game running in glorious 4K 60 FPS. The truly desperate are holding out for a proper sequel, bless their little hearts.

The success of the PS5 Demon's Souls remake handled by Bluepoint Games, a support studio which Sony officially acquired last year , kindled hopes that Bloodborne would one day get the same treatment. Reports from October 2021 even hinted as much , though they were spotty at best.

We do know that Bloodborne's original creator, FromSoftware, is working on multiple games even as it continues to support Elden Ring. Director and studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki is already leading a new game , and a seemingly separate game – thought to be a new Armored Core, based on a previous leak – is also in its "final stages."