Westworld renewed for season 4

As Westworld season 3 draws to a close, HBO looks to the future. No, we're not talking about a Game of Thrones-style parks filled with killer robots, but to Westworld season 4, as the acclaimed show has been renewed.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

The news (which may not be greeted particularly well by Ed Harris) does not come as a surprise, as rumours have circulated around the web for some time that another season was coming.

Westworld season 3 will end with its eighth episode on May 3. The shorter run of episodes – down from ten – has been received relatively well from fans, who are enjoying the more taught storytelling when compared to the sprawling season 2.

There's no word on who we can expect to return – likely because that could spoil the last few episodes of season 3 – but regulars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and Tessa Thomspon, along with newcomers Aaron Paul, and Vincent Cassel, are expected back (if they survive).

Interestingly, Variety notes that live and same-day viewership of the season 3 premiere is down 57% compared to the same episode of season 2, a drop to 901,000 viewers. However, HBO reports that 9 million people have watched the new series across all platforms.

