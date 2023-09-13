We're also getting a PlayStation State of Play showcase tomorrow

Sony has officially confirmed that a new PlayStation State of Play broadcast is set for tomorrow.

This State of Play will stream on Thursday, September 14 at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT / 10pm BST via YouTube, Twitch, and, uh, TikTok. You can also just bookmark this page and check out the embedded stream below.

Don't expect too many blockbuster reveals here. "Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles," Sony says in its announcement. "From indie and PSVR 2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!" Still, we're apparently getting a look at "a diverse selection of upcoming games," so hopefully you'll find something to enjoy.

September 14 is giving us a double-header of gaming news, as that's also the date of the recently announced Nintendo Direct. Clearly, Sony and Nintendo are collaborating to give game journalists a large share of collective heck - you got anything you want to add, Microsoft?

Remember that Sony's State of Play broadcasts are distinct from the company's PlayStation Showcase events, which is where the biggest announcements usually happen. The PlayStation Showcase 2023, for example, brought us reveals for the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and Bungie's Marathon, plus big gameplay debuts for Dragon's Dogma 2, Alan Wake 2, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

We already had one third-party focused event this year in the State of Play for February 2023, which is perhaps most notable for bringing us the bad Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcase. But hey, it also gave us looks at some of the best games of 2023, including the Resident Evil 4 remake and Baldur's Gate 3, so you never know what might show up.

We're not running out of upcoming PS5 games to look forward to any time soon.