Weird Al biopic finally gets an official poster and a release date

Weird: The Al Yankovic story finally has an official poster and release date.

The biopic, which is loosely based on the 2010 Funny Or Die sketch of the same name, is set to hit the Roku Channel on November 4, 2022. The sketch served as a faux trailer for a fictional biopic of Weird Al Yankovic's life, dramatizing his real-life anti-drug and alcohol origins and instead painting him as a superstar who lets fame go to his head and falls off the wagon. The real trailer for the film does the same, with a curly-haired, accordion playing Daniel Radcliffe spitting alcohol into the crowd and dealing with the consequences of fame.

"The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," the release reads.

(Image credit: Roku)

The official poster shows Radcliffe in a power stance, back to the camera, armed with an accordion, and looking towards the Hollywood sign. The text also says that film is "streaming free," as is all content distributed on the Roku Channel.

The cast also includes Rainn Wilson as radio personality Dr. Demento, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as Nick and Mary Yankovic respectively, as well as James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will hit the Roku Channel on November 4. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.