These SSD deals see up to $90 off the best SSD for gaming

If you've been meaning you expand your PC's storage then today's SSD deals should see you through with a massive discount on the best SSD for gaming.

The WD Black SN850 1TB is down to the lowest price that we've ever seen it for at $144.88 (was $170) from Amazon. That's a saving of $25. The previous lowest listed price was $154.37 in previous SSD deals, so you're getting an additional discount of $9.49 today.

We don't often see Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs with speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s selling for the $140 mark, with very rare exceptions. So if you're after a drive with some seriously fast data transfer rates behind it, then the WD Black SN850 is perfect for your rig.

You can also save $90 on the WD Black SN850 1TB with Heatsink, taking it down to just $189.99 (was $280).

Now, technically, it has been cheaper in the past, by a whole two cents, but you're near-enough getting the best price possible today. Seeing as the WD Black SN850 1TB with Heatsink sat at the $220 mark for the majority of January, it's looking as though this SSD deal is the perfect time to strike.

Due to the nature of the WD Black SN850 1TB also coming with its own heatsink, it means that it's perfect as one of the best PS5 SSDs, too, with its blisteringly fast sequential speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s thanks to its Gen 4.0 controller.

We've long since considered a 1TB NVMe SSD to be the sweet spot as far as the price-to-performance ratio goes, especially when the drives come in at well under the $200 mark. The WD Black SN850 with or without a heatsink is the best SSD to take advantage of DirectStorage API on Windows 11 and keep your extensive back catalog of games running as fast as they can.

Should you want to cast a wider net in the world of internal storage, our price comparison software has the assist with great rates on the latest SSD models.

