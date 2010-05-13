Watts goes Blonde with Andrew Dominik

Naomi Watts has signed on to star as Marilyn Monroe in a new adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' imagined memoir, Blonde.

The film will be helmed by Andrew Dominik, no stranger to tackling the psychologies of American cultural icons after 2007's The Assassination Of Jesse James .

Dominik has stated he will cast Monroe as "a central figure in a fairy-tale; an orphan child lost in the woods of Hollywood, being consumed by that great icon."

International sales on Blonde will be handled by Wild Bunch, with shooting scheduled for 2011.

Wild Bunch's Vincent Maraval described his vision of the film as "a Marilyn biopic which will not be a classic one but a modern-day Raging Bull which will explore one of the most iconic figures of the last century."

