Watch Super Bowl 2021 online for FREE: Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream guide

Want to watch the Super Bowl for free? We can show you how with our global Super Bowl 2021 live stream viewing guide. So if you're not sure what your local options are, or maybe you want to escape the endless interruptions of ads between plays in favor of seeing a bit of extra match analysis. We can help.

The Super Bowl 2021 live stream will be watched by millions around the world, it's one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and plenty of hardcore, casual and maybe even brand new fans will be tuning in to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online or on TV.

Tom Brady's insanely successful quarterback career has seen him amass six Super Bowl rings, more than any other player in NFL history, and he might just fancy taking a seventh tonight in his first season with the Buccaneers.

On the other side of the field though we have the reigning champs in the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes, who last year led his team to victory and became the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl - at the same age as a certain Tom Brady no less. We couldn't have asked for a more compelling matchup.

2021's Super Bowl LV will kick off tonight at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT (11.30pm GMT). Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is playing host to this year's championship game. CBS has broadcast rights to the game in the US. The UK arguably has the most appealing viewing option though as it will be shown for free on BBC1 and there will be no commercial interruptions - we'll tell you how to tune into this option below wherever you are in the world by picking up a secure VPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from anywhere in the world

US and UK viewers will be able to watch Super Bowl LV on CBS and BBC iPlayer respectively, but these services are geo-blocked to viewers outside of those countries unless you use a VPN that is. A VPN will let you access these online streams from anywhere in the world.

A VPN not only offers safer and more secure online browsing, but can also mask important private data about yourself from sites you visit. A common feature included in many VPN services is the ability to not only hide your location from these sites, but to select a new one as well. That means your IP address appears as if it is in a different country when you're trying to watch the Super Bowl live stream online if you don't have a decent local option.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Express VPN is one of the most popular VPN software out there - and for good reason. We rate it as the best VPN app and service available right now, with super-fast speeds and excellent security. Not only that, but thanks to wide compatibility across PC, laptops, mobile, Fire TV (not for iPlayer though), Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and more you'll be able to watch the big game on the big screen as well. Plus, annual plans also come with three months extra for free right now with an easy 30-day money-back guarantee if you do change your mind. It's worth noting, however, that Express VPN is currently unable to stream BBC iPlayer on Amazon Firesticks right now. If this was your preferred play, we'd recommend checking out NordVPN instead. You'll still find that excellent 30-day guarantee on offer here as well. To watch Super Bowl 2021 using a VPN, simply install your software and select a new location from the list on offer. Once connected, you'll be browsing the web and enjoying content as if you're in that selected location.View Deal

How to watch a Super Bowl LV live stream in the US

CBS is offering coverage of the Super Bowl this year, which means you'll be able to easily tune in from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT if you currently receive the channel through your cable package or through the CBS website. If, however, you don't have access to CBS through cable, you'll also be able to watch using the channel's own streaming service. CBS All Access will also offer a full Super Bowl live stream this year, and at just $5.99 a month, it's far cheaper than taking out a new cable subscription. The best news, however, is that there's currently a seven-day FREE trial up for grabs which could net you a free Super Bowl live stream. Fubo TV is your second option. The streaming service offers content from the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and more top channels, in a monthly package that will normally cost you $64.99. It's been a go-to for catching NFL games this season, but there's never been a better time to take advantage of the free trial than right before the biggest game of the year. We also have a comprehensive guide around Fubo TV costs for the latest offers and service information.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free in the UK

UK viewers can tune into BBC1 on TV from 11:30pm tonight, or at 11pm on BBC if you want a bit of pre-game build-up. Both of these options are available on the app/website, BBC IPlayer too The BBC option is popular around the world of the zero ads policy on the broadcasting service, so you get even more analysis between plays instead of irritating ad breaks. Oh, and the iPlayer is 100% FREE. If you're outside of the UK, you will of course need a VPN as highlighted above. Sky will also be providing a Super Bowl live stream through its Sky Sports service, which is also packed with plenty of Premier League games, F1 races, Golf majors, and more.

Watch a Super Bowl LV live stream in Canada

TSN and CTV are both offering free linear coverage of the Super Bowl in Canada this year, with kickoff scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. However, if you're after more sports content, there's another option out there. DAZN is your destination for catching a Super Bowl live stream in Canada. The streaming service has been providing Canadian NFL fans with coverage of the entire season this year, and now you can pick up a one-month free trial ahead of the big game as well. Usually costing just CA$20 a month ($150 a year), DAZN brings NFL Game Pass, RedZone access, and plenty more NFL original content to Canada at a bargain price. Plus you're also getting exclusive access to Premier League and Champions League soccer as well.

Watch Super Bowl 55 in Australia