Warzone Season 2 Reloaded will refresh Rebirth Island and three modes on March 23

Call of Duty Warzone Season 2: Reloaded will tweak the Rebirth Island map and several modes as part of a mid-season update coming Wednesday, March 23.

A new post on the Call of Duty blog outlined the big update, which will also make some sizable additions and changes to Call of Duty Vanguard itself, including a new 12v12 mode, more vehicles, another division for ranked play, and some Vanguard Zombies niceties.

Warzone, meanwhile, is focusing on Rebirth Island Reinforced, a "facelift" for the map said to "significantly alter" points of interest such as the Stronghold, which has been expanded with new sightlines and added verticality, while adding a new one simply called the Dock. GamesRadar's Josh West reckons Rebirth Island Reinforced will be a make-or-break moment for his enjoyment of the game, and he's certainly not the only one hoping to see the map shake things up in a meaningful way.

Like Rebirth Island, three Warzone game modes are also getting some "new life" with this update, Activision says. Payload, Blood Money, and a revised solo Resurgence mode will pop up in weekly playlists, and a spread of new rewards and features, such as weapon trade stations and new events, are tucked between these modes and updates.

Shared updates between Warzone and Vanguard include the free gun Armaguerra 43 and – checks notes – a Snoop Dogg skin. The famous rapper hasn't appeared in a Call of Duty game since the Snoop Dogg voice pack released for Call of Duty: Ghosts, and this time he's a full-fledged Operator arriving in Warzone and Vanguard on April 19, and in Call of Duty Mobile beginning April 1.

