Call of Duty: Warzone world record for quickest bounty may have just been set

In an amazing new Call of Duty: Warzone clip, a player completes a bounty on another player in barely more than a single second.

Yes, you read that time correctly. In the clip below (as first reported by Eurogamer), the player in question takes a shot at an opposing player using a sniper from at least a few hundred meters away. Between pulling the trigger and hitting the other player, one of the player's teammates enables a bounty on the player being shot at, meaning the bounty is instantly completed upon the bullet hitting home.

It's an incredible feat of timing and luck. If you're unfamiliar with how Bounties work in Call of Duty: Warzone, they assign you a completely random player to kill, anywhere in the match. They could be 10 meters away from you, or they could be on the other side of the map, but it's always randomized and never guaranteed.

That makes the clip above all the more stunning. Not only is the player in question able to hit a moving target with a sniper rifle and outright kill them with a single bullet, but the Bounty acquired by their teammate just happened to be on that same player they were taking aim at. In all, it's pretty amazing stuff.

Underneath the original post just above on the Warzone subreddit, there's some pretty fierce debate as to whether this is actually the fastest Bounty completion in the game to date. One person puts forward the clip below as the previous fastest record time, and they've certainly got a point, as the player begins executing an enemy as a Bounty is acquired, and by the time they've finished the execution animation, the Bounty is completed.

Well, this is enough to make anyone feel pretty inept at Warzone (or just incredibly unlucky given the random nature of Bounties). Either way, it's time for me to go hone my sniper shots for some long-range precision shots on a Bounty target.

For a full list of the best original Modern Warfare weapons available in the battle royale game, you can head over to our Warzone best guns guide for more.