Warzone 2 Season 4 roadmap confirms Vondel and suggests that the game's just called 'Warzone' now

By Dustin Bailey
published

Only the name has changed

Warzone's Vondel map
(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 roadmap is here, and on top of confirming the existence of the leaked Vondel map, it also suggests that the current version of battle royale will be dropping the '2' and reverting to the title of just 'Warzone.'

The new iteration of the battle royale has officially been called Warzone 2.0 since before launch. But that '2.0' suffix is nowhere to be found in the official blog breaking down the Season 4 roadmap, nor is it in any of the official account's tweets on the subject. The game's also just called 'Warzone' in the press release we received from Activision.

The original Warzone is still in operation, but since the launch of its follow-up, that game is now known as Warzone Caldera, which saves us from an utter naming nightmare. It's unlikely that any of these shenanigans will satisfy players upset with the changes Warzone 2 made over the original.

There's far too much in the Season 4 roadmap to highlight it all here, but the headline here is the confirmation of Vondel, a brand-new map for Warzone sized somewhere between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Vondel will support 18 players for DMZ and 72 in Resurgence. We'll get more details on what to expect from the new map on June 8.

Season 4 begins in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 on June 14.

We're closing in on the heart of the E3 2023 schedule, even without the Electronic Entertainment Expo to anchor it.

