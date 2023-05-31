Warzone 2 Netherlands map reportedly in the works for season 4

Warzone 2 is reportedly getting a new map set in the Netherlands for season 4.

According to Charlie Intel, the new Warzone 2 map will be called Vondel and arrive with support for Resurgence initially, with DMZ support to be added "at some point." It's also reportedly adding Battle Royale support at an unspecified time after launch, which would mark the first time Battle Royale mode had two maps in rotation.

Season 04 begins June 14th and will include the new Warzone map Vondel, which is set in Netherlands and is developed by Beenox, per sources. Map will have Resurgence support to start. More info to come 👀May 31, 2023 See more

Of course, this is all unofficial until it's confirmed by Activision or a developer, but Charlie Intel's sources say the new map is being developed by Beenox, a Quebec City-based Activision subsidiary that's worked on Call of Duty since 2015's Black Ops 3. In March 2022, the studio expanded into Montreal and bolstered its staff by 20% specifically to continue supporting Call of Duty.

Nothing else is being reported about Warzone 2's supposed new map, but with only a couple more weeks until the launch of season 4, it surely won't be long before we know more about what will be added. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 is likely to go live on Wednesday, June 14, as that's when season 3's battle pass will end according to the in-game timer.

Warzone 2 has two maps in its current state, having launched with the desert-themed Al Mazrah locale and then adding Ashika Island as the game's first Resurgence map in season 2.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best Call of Duty games ever and see where your favorite ranked.