Warioware: Get it Together is happening later this year and you can play with a friend

Warioware: Get it Together is heading to Nintendo Switch with a new game.

Warioware: Get it Together was announced during the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 and will be the newest installment in the Warioware series. The new game finds players playing a number of short mini-games that are set to a short-timer. Players will need to complete challenges within the time limit otherwise they get blown up.

The type of mini-games that were shown off during the stream looks wonderfully silly. Squeezing a huge tube of toothpaste, plucking armpit hair, unplugging a bath, and even knocking a bunch of apples off a tree. But what's more, Warioware: Get it Together will allow for 2-players to work together to complete special mini-game tasks. Some of these were teased, showing players trying to get in between teeth, and clearing clouds.

Warioware: Get it Together has been confirmed to be launching on September 10 for the Nintendo Switch system. Those who want to pick the game up can pre-order it from today.

Nintendo is just one of the many shows at this year's E3. We've already had a great number of announcements from the Summer Game Fest and Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase as well as many others. Nintendo's show has been highly-anticipated by many, so all these announcements from the Direct will have surely been great for many. As well as Warioware, we got a look at Switch ports for Life is Strange: True Colours and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+ 2, gameplay from Mario Golf: Super Rush, and even the brand-new Metroid Dread. Of course, there was also a blink and you'll miss it look at the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, now set to launch in 2022.

Following the Direct, Nintendo is also hosting a Treehouse Live which will feature a deep dive of some games that Nintendo announced, and it will last for 3 hours. You can expect to see some more on Metroid Dread there as well as Warioware: Get it Together

Looking for a new TV? Go and have a nose at our Prime Day TV deals guide ahead of the big Amazon sale.