Nintendo Switch 2 features a new game sharing system similar to Valve's own Steam Families, and it's compatible with the OG Switch
GameShare lets players use one copy of a game together
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo – including a first-ever look at GameShare, a brand-new feature exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.
GameShare acts much like Steam's own Families system, in which friends can share one copy of a game with each other without needing to buy it again.
As per the Switch 2 Direct, the new Nintendo console will similarly allow fans to "play together locally on multiple systems using just one game." This also applies to games that require more than one screen, "if one person owns a compatible game."
Perhaps most exciting, however, is the fact that GameShare works across consoles, not just the Switch 2. Games can temporarily be shared "with others who also have Nintendo Switch 2, or a Nintendo Switch system."
That means players using the Switch 2 can hop in-game with others on the original Switch – not just fellow Switch 2 users. You can share a game with up to three other systems at a time, too.
The new GameShare function supports online play as well, and it can be used alongside the Switch 2's upcoming GameChat feature, a built-in Discord-esque social channel that can be accessed via the mysterious C button. It's important to note that only compatible games work with GameShare, though, but the feature is "planned for several titles, starting with a free update for Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics."
Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off
Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with Welcome Tour, Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom, but you'll have to pay for it