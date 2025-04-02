Nintendo Switch 2 features a new game sharing system similar to Valve's own Steam Families, and it's compatible with the OG Switch

News
By published

GameShare lets players use one copy of a game together

Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo – including a first-ever look at GameShare, a brand-new feature exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

GameShare acts much like Steam's own Families system, in which friends can share one copy of a game with each other without needing to buy it again.

As per the Switch 2 Direct, the new Nintendo console will similarly allow fans to "play together locally on multiple systems using just one game." This also applies to games that require more than one screen, "if one person owns a compatible game."

Perhaps most exciting, however, is the fact that GameShare works across consoles, not just the Switch 2. Games can temporarily be shared "with others who also have Nintendo Switch 2, or a Nintendo Switch system."

That means players using the Switch 2 can hop in-game with others on the original Switch – not just fellow Switch 2 users. You can share a game with up to three other systems at a time, too.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube
Watch On

The new GameShare function supports online play as well, and it can be used alongside the Switch 2's upcoming GameChat feature, a built-in Discord-esque social channel that can be accessed via the mysterious C button. It's important to note that only compatible games work with GameShare, though, but the feature is "planned for several titles, starting with a free update for Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics."

Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.

See more Nintendo Switch News
CATEGORIES
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display

Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off
an interactive switch 2 joy con in the game welcome tour

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with Welcome Tour, Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom, but you'll have to pay for it
a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord

Nintendo Switch 2 will offer 4k resolution when hooked up to TV, making it Nintendo's most powerful console yet

See more latest
Most Popular
a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
Nintendo Switch 2 will offer 4k resolution when hooked up to TV, making it Nintendo's most powerful console yet
An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display
Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off
an interactive switch 2 joy con in the game welcome tour
Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with Welcome Tour, Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom, but you'll have to pay for it
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
Switch 2 release date confirmed – Nintendo's next console launches in June
Mario Kart running on Nintendo Switch 2
Mario Kart World, the Switch 2-exclusive racing game, is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct this month
a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
The Nintendo Switch 2's mysterious C button is an in-built Nintendo Discord
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World takes the racing series open-world, and it launches day one exclusively on Switch 2
Fountain of Youth
First trailer for Guy Ritchie's new action adventure featuring Star Wars' Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place's John Krasinski looks like The Mummy meets Indiana Jones
a halo screenshot put on a nintendo switch 2 screen
Xbox is bringing more of its games to rival platforms is "a big benefit that Nintendo didn't really have in the last generation" that the Switch 2 will have, says ex-marketing lead
Close up of the Switch 2 with the NS2Killswitch case on by Dbrand.
Dbrand has opened up reservations for its first ever Nintendo Switch 2 case