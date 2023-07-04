Warhammer 40K Leviathan box set gets a discount ahead of Prime Day

This Warhammer 40K Leviathan deal is, as the Space Marines would say, heretical. In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war... and a stubborn insistence on sticking to the retail price. And yet here's this offer, knocking a few dollars off the 10th Edition launch box without a care in the world.

Although it's only a small discount, the fact that the Warhammer 40K Leviathan box set is now $232.14 at Amazon instead of the usual $250 is a big deal in more than a literal sense. This introduction to Warhammer 40,000 10th Edition has been almost impossible to find since it first went up for pre-order a few weeks ago, and that didn't seem like it was going to change - especially not with a price cut to boot. It's not even time for the Prime Day board game deals yet, so we don't really know who which Chaos God's favor we earned for this offer. Frankly, all we can say is 'praise the Emperor.'

Because there don't seem to be many units left, you'd better move fast - like all the best board games, Warhammer 40K Leviathan will not stick around for long with a discount attached.

Should you buy Warhammer 40K Leviathan?

Considering the price, and the fact that three new Warhammer 40K starter sets are inbound to introduce 10th Edition, it's understandable to wonder whether you should buy Leviathan. And really, it depends on the kind of player you are. If you're a big Warhammer fan, are all-in on the hobby and want to celebrate the launch of a new edition, it's an easy recommendation - there are certain features here (like the special rulebook and certain miniatures) that you can't get anywhere else. As such, it's actually something of a commemorative memento as well as an introduction to 10th Ed.

Secondly, it's a great get if you intend to start (or add to) Space Marine or Tyranid armies. You've actually got more models than needed for two full Combat Patrols, which is a new, more accessible game-mode that allows you to use armies straight of the box.

However, if you're a newcomer or aren't totally sold on the game yet, we'd recommend waiting for the starter sets - they'll be cheaper and will still provide a solid introduction to the game.

Either way, it's worth getting into 10th. As we said in our Warhammer 40K 10th Edition first impressions, it's a great start that just needs a few tweaks to be one of the game's best versions. That stands to reason, because in our interview with 40K Studio Manager Stu Black, he said that "the right answer was something new."

