Three new Warhammer 40K Starter Sets are inbound to introduce 10th edition

Games Workshop has unveiled three shiny new Warhammer 40K starter sets that will introduce players to 10th Edition.

While pricing hasn't been announced yet, it seems as if there will be a cheap, moderate, and premium option on offer (this is certainly how it worked with the previous edition, so that feels like a safe bet. The new Warhammer 40K starter sets all serve very different audiences as well. For example, the Introductory Set serves as a way to get greenhorn players who've never rolled dice on board with paints as well as a small handful of miniatures that won't be too overwhelming to make or play. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Starter Set sits at the opposite end of the scale with two full Combat Patrol armies (ready-made forces, basically) to go with a rulebook and lavish plastic terrain. Finally, there's one in the middle for anyone that has their own paints, but is new to Warhammer 40,000 - fans of Age of Sigmar, Underworlds, or miniature-based combat in the best tabletop RPGs, say.

Regardless of which Warhammer 40K starter sets you get, they all feature miniatures from the Leviathan box that sold out almost instantly in June. Considering how difficult it still is to get the latter, these additions are likely to go down well with anyone who missed out. Yes, a few key players are missing, but the majority of models are there.

There isn't a release date for the three Warhammer 40K starter sets at the time of writing, but they are apparently "coming soon" according to Games Workshop. In the meantime, here's a breakdown of each pack.

Introductory Set

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Space Marines 5 Infernus Marines Tyranids 10 Termagants + 1 Ripper Swarm Other contents 48-page Introductory Handbook + 6 dice + 1 range ruler + 5 paints + clippers + starter brush

If you're completely new to the hobby and haven't got the foggiest idea what a Tyranid is, this will probably be your jam. Along with two warbands to battle with (five Space Marines and 11 alien Tyranid models), your getting basic paints for all of them along with a brush and clippers to remove each one from their sprue.

Naturally, this pack gives you something to do with those miniatures as well - you're also getting a handbook with basic rules, lore, and training scenarios alongside dice, a little board, and a measuring ruler. In other words? The Introductory Set has everything you need to get started and probably won't be too expensive as a result. If we had to guess, we'd say it'll probably weigh in somewhere around $40 / £40.

Starter Set

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Space Marines 1 Space Marine Captain in Terminator Armor + 5 Terminators + 5 Infernus Marines Tyranids 1 Winged Tyranid Prime + 3 Von Ryan's Leapers + 1 Psycophage + 2 Ripper Swarms + 20 Termagants Other contents 64-page Starter Handbook + 10 dice + 2 range rulers + 2 rules reference sheets

This middle-of-the-road pack feels like a classic starter set of old; it doesn't include full armies, but is a solid jumping-off point if you want to dive into 40K but aren't sure whether you'll be committing to either Space Marines or Tyranids. In the Warhammer Community post revealing the starter sets, it's described as being "perfect for people who know what tabletop games are and are ready to supply their own hobby paints and tools, but who might not have played a game like Warhammer 40,000."

Along with more in-depth rules than the kind available in the Introductory Set, this one has more push-fit miniatures in general - there are 38 in total. To be precise, you're getting a Space Marine Captain in Terminator Armor, five Terminators, and five Infernus Marines facing off against a Winged Tyranid Prime, three Von Ryan's Leapers, a Psycopahge, two Ripper Swarms, and a small horde of 20 Termagants.

We'd estimate this one coming in at around the $99 / £90 mark. That's the rough ballpark for many starter sets in other Warhammer game systems, and is also how much the middle-tier starter set for the last 40K edition cost.

Ultimate Starter Set

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Space Marines 1 Space Marine Captain in Terminator Armor + 1 Librarian in Terminator Armor + 5 Terminators + 5 Infernus Marines Tyranids 1 Winged Tyranid Prime + 3 Von Ryan's Leapers + 1 Psycophage + 2 Ripper Swarms + 5 Barbgaunts + 20 Termagants Other contents 74-page Ultimate Handbook + 72-page Core Rules + 10 dice + 2 range rulers + 2 rules reference sheets

If you're already a fan of 40K and want a new project, are coming back after some time away, fancy collecting a Space Marine / Tyranid army, or just want to go all-in on the wargame, this hits the spot. Because it contains two ready-to-go Combat Patrols (which are armies you can play out of the box without having to mess with army lists or extra units) and a larger rulebook with everything you need for 10th Edition, Combat Patrol rules, and missions, it's basically the full game packaged up with a neat little bow.

That plastic terrain - the pre-existing STC Hab-Bunker and Stockades which you can buy separately - is an added bonus. So are the extra warriors, actually. Along with everything from the Starter Set, you're also getting a Librarian in Terminator Armor and five Barbgaunts.

Again, we've don't have any info on how much this will cost, but because similar sets in the past have been priced at around $150 / £140, we wouldn't be surprised to see this one there.

Although them not having a release date means they definitely won't be included in this year's Prime Day board game deals, the 40K starter sets will still make good additions to to your collection of the best board games or board games for 2 players.