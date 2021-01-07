WandaVision will "make everybody look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new way," says Paul Bettany

After months of waiting, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally returns later this month with WandaVision on Disney Plus. The show promises to be one of the wildest, weirdest, wackiest shows on television, and it's going to change the way we see the central duo, Scarlet Witch and Vision.

“I think it will make everybody look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new way,” Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, tells Total Film in the new issue. “Marvel has always taken big swings... But we’re a really big swing. There are more VFX shots in WandaVision than we had in Endgame. That’s a big ask.”

“Law and Order this is not,” laughs director Matt Shakman while discussing the sheer scope of the project. “This was not six months of shooting people walking down the same hallway. Kevin [Feige] was really clear from the beginning that this show would be very different but it would also be as Marvel as anything else they’d ever made – including some of the biggest set pieces they’ve ever done.”

WandaVision will be nine episodes long and looks set to be a must-watch for anyone interested in the Marvel universe. The show starts on Disney Plus on January 15.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

For more on WandaVision – and a massive preview of all the biggest movies heading your way in 2021 – pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (real and digital) this Friday, January 8.

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, then why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect, and with the latest offer you’ll get your first three issues for £3! Plus, you’ll also get subscriber-only covers like the Fast & Furious 9 one that’s currently on its way to subscribers now. (Terms and conditions apply, follow link for full details).