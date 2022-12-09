Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event offers holiday deals on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and Oculus

The holidays are fast approaching and with that, Walmart has announced the return of its 'Gamer Drop' event where discounts and deals will be on offer for anyone that visits the store in person. Additionally, similar sales of hardware and software from the likes of Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Oculus can be found online. (opens in new tab)

One of the biggest highlights of the event is Microsoft's Xbox Series S holiday console, which has been discounted from $299.00 to $239.00 (opens in new tab). That $60 saving makes this the cheapest way to start playing next-gen games, and with Starfield , Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League , Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more planned for 2023, it's a great time to make the upgrade.

On top of this, stock is still available for the fantastic Oculus Quest 2 bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber at $349.00 (opens in new tab). It proved to be one of, if not the, most popular product for sales over Black Friday from what we saw, so this is a good way to get it before it leaves store shelves forever. Naturally, Nintendo Switch OLED models at $340.00 (opens in new tab) and the now six-time Game Award winner God of War Ragnarok for $69.99 (opens in new tab) will be available too. Starting today (December 9th), the event will run for three days before concluding on December 11th, 2022.

Today's best Walmart 'Gamer Drop' deals

Xbox Series S holiday console| $299.00 $239.99 at Walmart

Save $60 - Microsoft's all-digital console has never been cheaper, so now is the time to pick one up if interested. This is exactly the same next-gen hardware just with a delightful $60 off the traditional RRP. Bargain!



Oculus Quest 2 128GB + Resident Evil 4 + Beat Saber | $399.99 $349.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - Meta's holiday bundle for the Holiday Quest 2 was one of the standouts during Black Friday, and it's back in stock at Walmart. This is the best way to get into VR at one of the cheapest prices.



