Wales vs England live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online and on TV

Ever since the moment when Gareth Bale's free-kick hit the back of the net against Ukraine back in June, it was only natural that all thoughts would throw forward to the final Group B game between Wales and England almost six months on. It finally kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday - read on for a full break down of how to watch a Wales vs England live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

The Welsh will of course wish they had given themselves a better chance to make the knockout stages of Qatar 2022, but that double sucker punch deep into injury time against Iran last Friday all but eliminated the Dragons. Only a massive win against their cross-border foes will be enough for Rob Page's men to make history once again. But then... this is the World Cup of shock results.

England will be looking to vanquish their own ghosts from Friday, after a dismal display against the Americans. The question in the lead-up will be whether Gareth Southgate keeps faith with a starting XI that strolled to a 6-2 win against Iran, or freshen things up for Tuesday's game. Harry Kane in particular was singled out for his leaden-legged performance. A revised approach with Callum Wilson or Marcus Rashford leading the line may be the shot in the arm the Three Lions need to rebuild their momentum.

Read our guide on how to watch a Wales vs England live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch a Wales vs England live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the Wales vs England live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your Wales vs England live stream.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options available.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Wales vs England live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) BBC

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch Wales vs England on free-to-air BBC One. Coverage starts at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, November 29. That also means you can live stream for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch a Wales vs England live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FS1

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a Wales vs England live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package - just bear in mind that the USA Men's Team will be playing against Iran at exactly the same time on FOX. There are also a number of cord-cutting services, however, that includes Fox and FS1. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Wales vs England live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this Group B clash between England and Wales at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch a Wales vs England live stream in Australia