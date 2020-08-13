Virgin Media is giving Marvel's Avengers beta codes to customers

All Virgin Media customers are being offered access to the Marvel's Avengers beta this weekend, whether or not they've pre-ordered the game.

As Eurogamer reports, PS4 pre-orders come with a beta code guaranteeing access to this weekend's Marvel's Avengers beta, but if you pre-order the game on Xbox One or PC, you'll need to hope for an invite from Square Enix. However, if you subscribe to any of Virgin Media's phone, internet, or TV services, you can log into your account here and claim your Marvel's Avengers beta code.

Verizon Wireless set up a similar program with its customers, but codes were limited and only available to Verizon Up subscribers. Naturally, the supply of beta codes was drained quite efficiently.

That's not where the partnership between the two companies and Square Enix ends, either. Both Virgin Media and Verizon Wireless customers also get early access to a set of "exclusive" skins, which you can check out below:

(Image credit: Marvel/Square Enix)

I put "exclusive" in quotes because Virgin Media says the skins "can't be worn by anyone else at the time of launch," which means they'll likely become available to everyone else at a later date.

We spoke with Crystal Dynamics about how Marvel's Avengers will evolve beyond its beta release, and basically, the beta's only a small appetizer teasing the three-course dinner awaiting us in the full release.

If you do wind up with a cheeky PC beta code, do check out the Marvel's Avengers PC specs to make sure your rig is up to the task.