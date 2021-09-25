Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix releases first look at epic new series

The first trailer for Vikings' spin-off Vikings: Valhalla has been released by Netflix, with the series confirmed to be coming in 2022.

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the History Channel's original series, at a time when the Vikings had overrun England, taken control of Normandy in France, and ventured across the Atlantic Ocean – but their time in England was nearing an end.

It follows the adventures of Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and the Norman King William the Conqueror (no confirmation on who's playing him yet), some of history's most famous Norse men and women. The cast also includes Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, and Bosco Hogan as Æthelred the Unready.

The series doesn't have an official release date yet outside of '2022', unfortunately – things are a bit behind schedule at the moment due to delays to filming caused by a number of false-positive COVID test results on set last year.

Die Hard screenwriter Jeb Stuart co-created the series with Michael Hirst, who created the original series. Vikings ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2020 and was inspired by the sagas of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), following his rise from farmer to king.

Did you miss out on the main event? Here's how to watch Netflix Tudum fan event. And if you're all caught up, then check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows available to stream right now. Plus, check out our guides to everything you need to know about The Witcher season 2, Stranger Things season 4, Ozark season 4, and The Umbrella Academy season 3.