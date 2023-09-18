Venom fans think Tom Hardy and Topher Grace might both appear in sequel thanks to Sony’s deleted post

Spider-Man fans have been weaving a web of connections between a deleted Sony post and Venom 3.

The official UK studio account for their home entertainment releases shared an edit mash-up of Tom Hardy’s Venom and Topher Grace’s Venom – and then deleted it not long after. One user posted the deleted video on Twitter, which cut together clips of Hardy’s Eddie Brock in the Venom movies fighting Grace’s antagonist from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

The move has some fans wondering if we could be getting some multiversal goodness in the upcoming Venom 3. The threequel brings back Hardy’s Eddie Brock, but we don’t have any story details unveiled for this one just yet.

"Venom-verse movie incoming, calling it now," wrote one in response to the video, while another added: "Lol they knew what they were doing." A third tweeted: "Hope they actually bring him back one day. All this did was just give me a tiny bit of hope it could actually happen one day."

If the theory is true, it wouldn’t be the first time that the wider Spidey cinematic universe has dappled in the multiverse. In fact, it wouldn’t even be the second… Both the MCU version with Tom Holland and the animated Spider-Verse movies have been playing with the concept in several stories so far.

Obviously, this is all speculation at this point and there could be a completely different reason for the post to be deleted. Maybe it’s a rights issue, or maybe just not the right tone for their social media. It seems only time will tell when Venom 3 arrives on our screens on July 11, 2024.

