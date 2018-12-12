Venom 2 is on the way, and Spider-Man might be along for the ride too

Does anyone want to try and figure out who owns what Marvel characters? Spider-Man, currently in the MCU and set to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home and potentially Avengers 4, may also be showing up alongside Tom Hardy’s Venom in a Venom sequel – or beyond. The writer of the original Venom hinted as much in a recent interview which, interestingly, has since been pulled from YouTube.

Speaking to Discussing Film (H/T IGN), Venom co-writer Jeff Pinker opened up about Venom 2 (or whatever it’ll be called) by stating pretty definitively that “I can’t say anything other than [a Venom sequel] is happening.” As of “right now,” though, Pinker isn’t attached to write it.

But the real juicy bit comes with a big ol’ hint that Spider-Man – maybe Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but who knows at this point? – could show up. “Without revealing anything I’m not allowed to reveal,” Pinker teases, “It is not impossible that in a future, upcoming Venom movie, Spider-Man will play a significant role.”

So, how likely is it we see Peter Parker swing on over to Sony’s side again? Sony still very much owns the rights to Spidey and he’s essentially on loan to the MCU for the foreseeable future. Spider-Man: Homecoming was even a joint Sony production, which means a working relationship between Marvel and Sony exists and a deal could potentially be struck.

However, Venom’s unexpected success throws a spanner into the works and might speed things up a bit. Feasibly, the webhead could rejoin Sony’s mini Spider-verse (not to be confused with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!) to have a standalone story opposite Tom Hardy. It would, after all, be an absolutely guaranteed box office success and a license to print money with the two Toms involved.

To add further fuel to the fire, Discussing Film’s interview has been pulled from YouTube. That screams someone saying they shouldn’t have. Mark this one down as a maybe, but don’t be surprised to see it happen. Now, if someone could convince Tom Hardy to join the MCU, that’d be great…

