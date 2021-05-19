Save 40% on Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, the brand-new Dungeons & Dragons book

You can currently get Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft for just $29.97 at Amazon US. That's a saving of 40% on the latest D&D release, and it's an impressive discount considering how the book has only just came out.

Although it shares DNA with last year's Curse of Strahd Revamped , Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft is its own beast; the book tours multiple kinds of horror settings. Arch-vampire Strahd von Zarovitch's homeland of Barovia gets plenty of love, of course, but its pages span Lovecraftian worlds and dark fairy tales as well. In fact, the sourcebook features more than 30 regions - known as the Domains of Dread - and the means for players to create their own. With that in mind, it brings a very different flavor to D&D.

Because this is a compendium like Tasha's Cauldron of Everything instead of a dedicated adventure (though it does include a pre-written storyline), Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft is full of lore, rules, and hooks for Dungeon Masters to use in spicing up their games. Some elements are reminiscent of the procedurally-generated Betrayal at House on the Hill, one of the best board games of the last few years.

The book also features two new player subclasses - the bardic College of Spirits that allows you to summon ghosts in battle and an Undead patron for warlocks - to go with 'Dark Gifts'. These are custom traits that add hauntings, supernatural lineages, and unexplained phenomena to your character's backstory. If you want to create a vampiric dhampir or explore what happens when heroes return from the dead, these additions pave the way.

To help you get the best deal, we've listed offers for Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft below. It's certainly worth a look; as we mentioned in our review in progress, it's one of the best Dungeons and Dragons books overall.

