USA vs Wales live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online

Gareth Bale's side play their first World Cup match in 64 years on Monday as Wales take on the USA in this opening Qatar 2022 Group B clash.

Having defied expectations by making it to their first World Cup since 1958, the Dragons know that a win over the USMNT would put them in with a strong chance of progressing to the knockout phase from a group that also includes Iran and local rivals England.

The match kicks off at 7pm GMT on Monday at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium - read on for a full break down of how to watch a USA vs Wales live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

All eyes will be on experienced Welsh talisman Bale, but Rob Page's side will also be reliant on younger heads like Harry Wilson, Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson to step up on the football's biggest stage if they are to trouble a USA line up that many consider its strongest ever side.

The USMT boasts an experienced attack line of Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Dortmund's Gio Reyna, with a solid midfield pair of of Leeds' Tyler Adams and Juventus' Weston McKennie. They will be keen to get a foothold in the group with a win in what looks to be an entertaining game between two well-matched sides.

Don't miss the action on Sunday afternoon. Read our guide on how to watch a USA vs Wales live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch USA vs Wales live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the England vs Iran live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your USA vs Wales live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to watch a USA vs Wales live stream online in the UK

ITV

Viewers based in the UK can watch USA vs Wales on free-to-air ITV1. Coverage starts at 6.05pm GMT ahead of a 7pm GMT kick-off. You can also live stream the match via ITV's streaming service, ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which is also free to use. ITV Hub can be finicky, but you can access it on a wide range of devices, from smartphones, tablets and computers, to select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and media streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITV Hub (opens in new tab) content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you buy.

Watch an USA vs Wales live stream in the US

FOX

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a USA vs Wales live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services, however, that includes FOX. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a USA vs Wales live stream in Canada

TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this Group B clash between the USA and Wales at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch a USA vs Wales live stream in Australia