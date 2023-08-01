Upcoming sci-fi thriller Fort Solis shows off another tense slice of gameplay

The new indie studio on the block, Fallen Leaf Studio, has shown off another look at its upcoming sci-fi thriller Fort Solis.

We start with a lone astronaut driving across the surface of the Red Planet, whose vehicle is being rocked from side-to-side by the elements. Upon exiting his vehicle, maintenance engineer Jack Leary reveals he's arrived at a place called Fort Solis to respond to an alarm. With not a soul in sight and the place under lockdown, it would appear not all is well.

What then follows is an intense succession of shots chronicling Leary's journey in find out what's happened, all while hoping that whatever befell the desolate mining base doesn't find him. One close call of danger sees Leary remove his helmet, only to regret it dearly further into the trailer.

Fort Solis is built to be a singular cinematic experience not unlike a Netflix series. The story is told across four chapters you can play, so it can easily be binged in one night. You play as Leary, who adventures into Fort Solis to escape the elements of the Red Planet before trying to discover what happened to those who sent out the distress signal he's replying to.

As you might imagine, the idea for the narrative game came when game director James Tinsdale was stuck inside during lockdown watching TV.

"I think everybody watched, like, the first episode of everything that was on there, as we ran out of stuff to watch," he tells EDGE. "But there are so many good storytellers on there."

With performances from Red Dead Redemption's Roger Clark, The Last of Us' Troy Baker, and The Last Kingdom's Julia Brown, you won't be short of recognizable voice talent either.

Fort Solis releases August 22.

Here are the 50 best Netflix movies to watch right now.