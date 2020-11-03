Upcoming Fortnite collaboration with Disney Plus has been datamined

A Fortnite datamine has uncovered evidence of an upcoming collaboration with Disney Plus.

You can see the full in-game text for the collaboration between Fortnite and Disney Plus just below, which was unearthed through the latest patch to hit Epic's game. According to the datamine, any purchase in Fortnite's Item Shop until December 31 will reward you with two free months of Disney Plus.

Fornite x Disney+ Collab Strings:• "NEW LOWER PRICES! POWER UP WITH DISNEY+"• "From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us."November 3, 2020

This collaboration obviously isn't live in Fortnite yet, since it's only been uncovered by dataminers earlier today on November 3. The patch that this information was obtained from went live earlier today, and chiefly reintroduced jet packs to Fortnite Battle Royale (see our guide on Fortnite patch notes for more). With this information being included in the latest patch though, it shouldn't be long before Epic officially announces the collaboration.

This collaboration between the two giant corporations probably shouldn't come as a massive surprise. Fortnite and Disney have actually been collaborating for well over two years now, since Avengers villain Thanos was added to the game with his own mode back in 2018.

In late December 2019, Star Wars characters like Rey and Finn would arrive in Fortnite, along with Stormtrooper outfits. The collaboration really blew up earlier this year, when the current Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4: Nexus War was introduced, revolving around a slew of Marvel characters including Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, and more. Last month, Epic Games president Donald Mustard revealed that this is only the beginning of the collaboration between Disney-owned Marvel and Fortnite.

