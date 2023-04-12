Universal announces plans for a new classic monster movie – and the Scream 6 directors are involved

Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have lined up their next horror project. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the pair have signed on to develop a new Classic Monster movie for Universal, alongside their fellow Radio Silence producer Chad Villella.

The Hole in the Ground scribe Stephen Shields is said to have written the script, with revisions made by Guy Bisick, who previously collaborated with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett on Ready or Not, Scream, and Scream 6. For now, details remain under wraps, but THR does suggest that the film was called Dracula's Daughter at one point, and was set to follow a group of serial kidnappers who get more than they bargained for when they inadvertently abduct the bloodsucking offspring of the titular vampire.

Whether or not that's still the case, we'll have to wait and see, but it certainly sounds in-keeping with the filmmaking duo's female-led, darkly comedic horror outings of late.

In recent years, Universal has had varying success in its attempt to reboot its Classic Monsters franchise. The Mummy, which saw Tom Cruise go toe to toe with the eponymous creature, received scathing reviews upon its release in 2017, though it still made a respectable $410 million at the international box office. On the flip side, Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, which reframed the narrative to center on Elisabeth Moss's domestic abuse survivor, wowed critics, earning 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Opposite its small budget of $7 million, the movie made less than The Mummy, pulling in around $144.5 million. Renfield, which sees Nicolas Cage play Dracula, releases on April 14.

Last we heard, Universal also had a new Wolfman movie in the works, with Ryan Gosling geared up to play the eponymous character. Though it's been a long while since we've had any sort of update on that.

While we wait for more info on Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's new flick,