Tom Holland's Nathan Drake goes on the hunt for treasure in the first (official) Uncharted movie trailer

Forget the leak. The full, official Uncharted movie trailer is here – and sets the stage for Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake to make the leap from consoles to cinemas in a globetrotting, treasure-hunting adventure.

Early in the trailer, Nate is seen bartending in New York when he’s discovered by the smooth-talking Sully (Mark Wahlberg), a man with dollar signs in his eyes and gold in his sights. It soon spirals out into a globetrotting adventure that features them being pursued by Antonio Banderas’ tenacious villain as one of history’s largest-ever hauls is rediscovered. Watch the full trailer above.

The official Uncharted synopsis has also been released, cluing us in further to the video game adaptation’s story: "Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in the dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother."

Uncharted fans will surely be zeroing in on the mention to Nate’s brother, Sam. The elder Drake sibling may have been introduced as late as Uncharted 4, but he’s seemingly set to be a focal point of the adventure here. Another familiar face from the games, Chloe Frazer, looks to be here too – and retconned into being Sully’s friend.

Uncharted is set for release on February 18. In the meantime, check out the best video game movies it’s aiming to dethrone.