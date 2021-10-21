Uncharted movie trailer has partly leaked – here's Tom Holland's Nathan Drake in action

Featuring a set-piece taken straight from Naughty Dog's games

Tom Holland in the Uncharted movie
A brief section of the Uncharted movie trailer has leaked early on social media, and features Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake in a set-piece taken straight from the games.

In the 40-second clip doing the rounds, Drake is seen regaining consciousness – not too dissimilar to Uncharted 2’s showstopping opening train wreck, it has to be said – and hanging precariously from a cargo plane.

That sequence will look familiar to those who have followed Nate’s Naughty Dog adventures on PlayStation: it’s a carbon copy of the iconic plane scene in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

From there, Drake shows off his trademark traversal skills, climbing back up to the plane and avoiding a deluge of cargo. A warning to passengers everywhere: put your luggage in the overhead lockers.

The other scene from the Uncharted movie leak features a henchman, seemingly played by Sons of Anarchy’s Tommy Flanagan, approach the slippery Drake and confounds him with his Scottish accent. Let’s hope the rest of the trailer has more meaty wisecracks than Drake’s eye-rollingly bad "What?" response.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the only Tom Holland-led trailer to leak this year. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was infamously plastered all over social media before its debut. Let’s hope leaks don’t come in threes.

The Uncharted movie is set for release on February 18 and stars Tom Holland as a younger Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Joining them is Antonio Banderas and Sophia Taylor Ali. Keep your eyes peeled on the full, official trailer to discover who they’ll be playing.

