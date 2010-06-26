Zombrex: Dead Rising Sun, a film by Keiji Inafune, coming to Europe and North America... free!

Did you know that Keiji Inafune, Capcom’s global head of research and development,wrote and directed a low-budget film based on Dead Rising? If you didn't, you're getting two pieces of awesome news, and if you did, you're still getting awesome news: Inafune's film, Zombrex: Dead Rising Sun, will be released in North America and Europe as eight downloadable episodes, for free!

It hasn't been stated how the episodes will be delivered (web, XBL, PSN...), but we expect it won't be hard to find them. Thefilm will feature an extremely silly English dub, and, based on the trailer, buckets of camp. We can't wait:

We could complain about the film being split up, but we're tired of whining about good things. More details on the plot and direction from the press release:

"Written and directed by Keiji Inafune, Capcom’s global head of research and development, Zombrex Dead Rising Sun follows two brothers as they try to escape the zombie outbreak that has hit Japan. Exploring the darker side of human nature and filmed entirely on location in Japan, Zombrex Dead Rising Sun, both pays homage to the zombie movies of the 1960s and ‘70s and provides links with the videogame world of Dead Rising."

Jun 25, 2010