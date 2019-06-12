Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel DLC is "definitely something we'll think about", Aonuma says

Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel DLC is looking like a strong possibility. Funny thing - when the Nintendo E3 2019 presentation started showing a Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel , it looked familiar enough that I wondered if it was going to be a new downloadable expansion for the first game. Then I nearly vibrated out of my chair with excitement when the end of the trailer confirmed it was going to be a full sequel; a new game that's likely to get even bigger with downloadable content, according to a new interview with series producer Eiji Aonuma

Game Informer got to talk with Aonuma just a few hours after the sequel project was revealed to the world on Tuesday. He explained that he "wanted to revisit that Hyrule again and use that world again, while incorporating new gameplay and new story". That pushed the team to pull an old Zelda trick out of the book and do a direct, immediate sequel. The last time that happened it was going from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to Majora's Mask, or from Phantom Hourglass to Spirit Tracks if you count that.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was an experiment for the series, shaking off fundamentals like collecting new items to unlock different parts of the world and frequent, expansive dungeons. Its season pass full of DLC - which added everything from new map features to a full new adventure with a motorcycle as a reward - was similarly experimental, and it worked out well.

"I really like the idea of having DLC or anything coming after the main game," Aonuma said. "People play the game longer and enjoy the game a lot deeper. Going forward, that's definitely something we'll think about."

What I wanted most of all from Breath of the Wild's DLC was a chance to see what the world would look like after being ridden of the evil that nearly destroyed it. Yes, I wanted it even more than a motorcycle, though it was a good consolation prize . Now we're getting a whole game about that, and I am psyched.