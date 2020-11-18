Zack Snyder’s Justice League set to include 150 minutes of unseen footage

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is around four hours long – we know that much. But there’s been some confusion about how much of what we’ll see on HBO Max in 2021 is original and what’s been transplanted from the 2017 theatrical release of the Joss Whedon-directed Justice League.

Thankfully, the director has given a ballpark figure for new footage during a Q&A breakdown of the new Snyder Cut trailer on social media site Vero.

“Don’t also forget that it is probably a solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage in this movie, I would imagine. Something like that!” Snyder revealed. “It’s going to be fun for everyone to experience for the first time.”

On top of adding special effects and tweaking the considerable amount of scenes that were filmed pre-2017 that never saw the light of day, Snyder has also undertaken additional photography featuring the likes of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. This will account for an extra four minutes of new scenes on top of the 150 minutes’ worth of unseen footage.

It’s not just new scenes featuring the Seven, either. Jared Leto’s Joker is along for the ride this time – complete with a “new look”. Another villain, Steppenwolf, has also been re-designed and looks far more fearsome than his original portrayal.

Yet, still no release date – beyond “2021” – for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But whenever it does arrive, we know it’s going to have, essentially, a whole new movie’s worth of Justice League on top of what we’ve already seen.

