Zack Snyder's Justice League includes an Amazons origin story, Connie Nielsen says

Zack Snyder's Justice League will soon be upon us, and Connie Nielsen, who plays Wonder Woman's Amazon mother Hippolyta in the DCEU, has hinted that we'll discover more about the warrior women in the movie.

"So it was very interesting, because I first shot Wonder Woman, and then we went into Justice League, after shooting Wonder Woman," Nielsen told Comic Book while promoting her new movie Nobody. "And Wonder Woman really brings you into sort of like, a little bit of an origin, background for Wonder Woman. But incredibly, Justice League actually takes you into a origin story."

Nielsen remained tight-lipped on details, but did hint a bit at what we can expect to see: "I can't say a lot of it but, what was amazing was that that really was part of the story that [Snyder] built up, into Justice League, so there was like an origin origin story as well," she revealed. "I'm very excited to see how much of that you guys will get to see. Obviously, there are so many people who love the Amazons, and I think they're gonna be excited to see even more stuff from the Amazon culture. And they'll see how badass the Amazons are."

The theatrical cut of Justice League included an action sequence with the Amazons of Themyscira trying to stop Steppenwolf making off with the Mother Box. We know we’ll be seeing a similar thing in the Snyder Cut thanks to a tease from Snyder – though the action looks to be considerably bloodier. The film will also feature a "history lesson" showing Darkseid's first foray onto Earth, so it's possible the Amazon origin story could factor into that initial battle.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives to HBO Max this March 18, 2021, and simultaneously on VOD services worldwide (with a handful of exceptions). Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed – and find the best HBO Max deals.