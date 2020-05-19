Popular

Zack Snyder is hosting a Man of Steel watchalong – and cryptic tweets hint at a Snyder Cut announcement

Will the Snyder Cut get announced this week? It's looking likely

The Snyder Cut saga could be entering the final stretch. The fabled cut of Justice League has been the subject of a grassroots fan movement that has seen everything from banners being flown over SDCC to several social media campaigns.

Now, with the news of Zack Snyder hosting a Man of Steel watchalong coinciding with both HBO Max’s imminent release and cryptic tweets from prominent film journalists, it could be about to become a reality.

On Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 AM Pacific (4 PM BST), Snyder will appear on social media site Vero for a Man of Steel Watch Party, with a Q&A set to take place after the event.

The timing of the watchalong, though, has got people talking. Not only did #ReleaseTheSnyderCut start trending worldwide on Twitter, a handful of intriguing tweets followed from the likes of Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta, as well as Forbes’ Mark Hughes and Scott Mendelson – all seemingly hinting at the same thing and only adding to the speculation.

Then, there’s the curious timing of the Watch Party. HBO Max is set to launch on May 27. The Justice League Snyder Cut – Zack Snyder’s original version of the DC movie seemingly lost to time after he stood down from the project and Joss Whedon stepped in – would be a tremendous coup for the streaming service's debut.

So, the stars are aligning. The bell could be about to be rung. 2020 has been a year filled with impossibilities – what’s one more? Bring on the Snyder Cut.

