Zack Snyder is hosting a Man of Steel watchalong – and cryptic tweets hint at a Snyder Cut announcement

The Snyder Cut saga could be entering the final stretch. The fabled cut of Justice League has been the subject of a grassroots fan movement that has seen everything from banners being flown over SDCC to several social media campaigns.

Now, with the news of Zack Snyder hosting a Man of Steel watchalong coinciding with both HBO Max’s imminent release and cryptic tweets from prominent film journalists, it could be about to become a reality.

On Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 AM Pacific (4 PM BST), Snyder will appear on social media site Vero for a Man of Steel Watch Party, with a Q&A set to take place after the event.

Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer a few after. #manofsteel #superman https://t.co/PdvGayTe7b pic.twitter.com/GMvIWyD4y4May 18, 2020

The timing of the watchalong, though, has got people talking. Not only did #ReleaseTheSnyderCut start trending worldwide on Twitter, a handful of intriguing tweets followed from the likes of Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta, as well as Forbes’ Mark Hughes and Scott Mendelson – all seemingly hinting at the same thing and only adding to the speculation.

I was wrong. It’s happening.May 18, 2020

Of course, it's during a time when I can't call in a favor to see it in IMAX. :-(May 18, 2020

Then, there’s the curious timing of the Watch Party. HBO Max is set to launch on May 27. The Justice League Snyder Cut – Zack Snyder’s original version of the DC movie seemingly lost to time after he stood down from the project and Joss Whedon stepped in – would be a tremendous coup for the streaming service's debut.

So, the stars are aligning. The bell could be about to be rung. 2020 has been a year filled with impossibilities – what’s one more? Bring on the Snyder Cut.