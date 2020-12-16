Zack Snyder answers Justice League questions, says the new cut has no post-credits scene

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League fast approaching – due for release sometime in the next few months, in fact – the director has already teased plenty from the new version of the movie. As well as a look at Martian Manhunter, we’ve also seen a slightly extended trailer and a picture of Joe Manganiello’s return as Deathstroke.

Responding to fans on Vero, the director has revealed even more details about the Snyder Cut. After Manganiello discussed the differences between the original version of the Justice League post-credits scene and what eventually made it to the big screen, it seems that there won’t in fact be a post-credits scene at all in the Snyder Cut.

That “no” is dripping with disgust. pic.twitter.com/nzoUXpF9SJDecember 15, 2020

While it seems pretty much certain that we will see Lex Luthor and Deathstroke’s original conversation in the miniseries, according to Snyder, it won’t be in the format of a post-credits teaser. The theatrical cut did have another scene at the end of the credits, which showed Superman and Flash racing, so this is yet another difference between the two versions.

Snyder also confirmed there’ll be a new poster, and said the VFX work is 75% done.

NEW ZSJL POSTER pic.twitter.com/nMmU5R02otDecember 15, 2020

Plus, he shared a sneak peek at Amy Adams as Lois Lane, in what looks like the conversation between her and Diane Lane's Martha Kent, who is in fact Martian Manhunter in disguise.

The Lois/Martha/Manhunter conversation #ZackAndersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/3YieQPYbBqDecember 15, 2020

Fans also commented with details about the theatrical cut, which Snyder says he has never watched – and he seemed bewildered by one of the more notorious moments:

It's only a matter of time before he puts it all together... pic.twitter.com/8QnDcV1bo8December 15, 2020

Then, after the news that the Snyder Cut might make it to a cinema screen someday, Snyder also posted pictures of his cut playing on an IMAX screen.

Zack Snyder shows what his Justice League would like in IMAX pic.twitter.com/dsKuB2vnvmDecember 16, 2020

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive in 2021 as a HBO Max miniseries. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get all caught up.