Chris Pine says Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek would be "tremendously interesting and entertaining"

Chris Pine’s last outing as James T. Kirk, the iconic Captain of the Starship Enterprise, was Star Trek Beyond in 2016. Since then, the actor has portrayed Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman (and is reprising the role in Wonder Woman 1984), and has just been cast in the live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie.

Quentin Tarantino has discussed the possibility of an R-rated Star Trek film directed by him before, though it’s unclear whether the “Pulp Fiction in space” project will actually materialise – though screenwriter Mark L Smith recently told our sister magazine SFX: “I wrote a Star Trek with Tarantino, and that was a sci-fi script on which I could have fun and lean into some bigger, broader things.”

Also a possibility is a Noah Hawley film, reportedly focused on a pandemic and now on “pause,” and a project with the cast of the J.J. Abrams trilogy.

Speaking to Comic Book, Pine chatted about what's going on in the Star Trek-verse. “You know, I haven't [read a script],” he shared. “I really, in terms of the Star Trek of it all, I wish I knew anything. I'm quite literally one of the last people ever to find out. So, I haven't read that script, I don't know where it is in development, I haven't read the Noah Hawley script, I have no idea what's happening in Star Trek land.”

He added: “But I love the character, I love the universe, I love my friends in it, you know, to have a Quentin take on it would be tremendously interesting and entertaining. You know, look, whatever happens, if I come back or not, it's a great universe, it deserves to have a future, and I hope that is the case.”

While it's unclear if Pine could reprise his role in any of the projects potentially on the table, it’s still a good sign that the actor clearly has a lot of affection for the franchise, and an interest in where it’s going next.

For now, you can catch Pine in Wonder Woman 1984, which opens internationally December 16, and in the US simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on December 25 – and get up to speed with our guide to watching DC movies in order.