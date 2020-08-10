New Star Trek report outlines the three movies potentially in the franchise’s future

With Star Trek boldly going where it has before on television – Discovery, Picard and the animated Lower Decks series are either currently airing or set for new seasons – the movie side of things have been left in limbo since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

A new Deadline report has revealed as much, with three potential projects (including Tarantino’s Star Trek movie) being named as possibly being future instalments in the franchise – but it’s not all good news.

First up, Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley’s step into the final frontier has been put on hold. The movie, which would’ve supposedly been centred around a pandemic (yikes) and featured a brand-new cast is now on “pause.”

Film fans may have been keen to see Tarantino’s take on Star Trek, something famously described by the man himself as “Pulp Fiction in space.” As of writing, however, he’s not attached to direct, though the film could still be a goer.

Described as being a take on a prior Star Trek episode, the previously Tarantino-led movie would have been “largely earthbound in a ‘30s gangster setting.” That sure sounds like “The City on the Edge of Forever” to us, a story that saw Kirk travel back in time and fall in love, natch, with a woman who turns out to inadvertently change history unless she dies.

The final of the trifecta on the docket is far more traditional for Star Trek fans of a certain generation. No, not the Next Generation, but the most recent Star Trek movie series, starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. That was all set for an outlandish premise: “Chris Hemsworth would return and play Chris Pine’s father in a time travel narrative,” according to Deadline.

Whatever the fates of these three movies, one thing is for certain – we’re set to found out whether they’ll continue to be in the works or be subject to a Vulcan death grip in “the next few weeks.”