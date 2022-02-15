You will need to manually download the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 update

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 upgrade will not download automatically, meaning those wishing to update the PS4 version of the game will need to do so manually.

As revealed during the Cyberpunk 2077 livestream , CD Projekt Red is finally releasing next-gen versions of its 2020 game. According to the livestream though, the PS5 version will not download automatically and will need to be done manually by players via the PlayStation store.

"If you have the PS4 version installed on PS5 and with the play the next-gen version, please download it manually from your library (it will have a PS5 logo)" said CD Projekt Red. As for other platforms, this will download automatically, so Xbox Series X /S players will not need to worry about doing this manually.

The hefty 1.5 update does more than just bring Cyberpunk 2077 onto your next-gen console though, as the latest iteration of the game also gives players ray-tracing, faster loading times, and other technical and visual improvements - not forgetting the likes of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for PS5 players.

If you’re too scorned from Cyberpunk 2077’s original release to trust it again, here’s the good news. The game has had a number of fixes and patches since its release and now, in the next-gen version, even more adjustments have been made. These fixes include a reworked perk tree, Ai improvements, changes to crowds and traffic behavior, driving mechanic adjustments, and more.

The Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update is available now for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you don’t have either of these consoles but still fancy giving Cyberpunk a try, the game is also available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

