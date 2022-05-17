Yellowstone season 5 starts filming as Paramount announces big changes

Production has officially started on Yellowstone season 5 – and Paramount has revealed a big change in how the series will be released.

It's already been announced that season 5 will consist of 14 episodes, making it the longest installment of the show so far. However, it's now been revealed that the season will be released in two parts, with seven episodes airing in each installment.

This is becoming a more and more common release tactic for big shows – Netflix released Ozark season 4 in two parts earlier this year, and the streamer is also set to release Stranger Things season 4 in two parts this summer.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, the owners of the largest ranch in Montana known as 'the Yellowstone'. Their cattle ranch borders a Native American reservation, a national park, and land developers, and the series also deals with the conflicts that arise between these groups. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

The series has been hugely popular since it was first released in 2018, with the season 4 finale becoming the most-watched cable telecast since the opening episode of The Walking Dead season 8.

A prequel series, titled 1883 and starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, premiered last year and has a second season on the way, while another prequel, 1932, and a present-day spin-off, 6666, are also in the works.