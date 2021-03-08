Xbox Series X stock is appearing in the wild today! Here's where to get it

Another week, another seven days of chasing Xbox Sereis X stock. But it is getting increasingly easier. Sort of. Anyway, UK retailer Game announced this morning that they will have live Xbox Series X stock to purchase through both the normal bundles and the Xbox All Access route. There has been a queue this morning for their Xbox pages but we only had to wait a few minutes to get in so it is all systems go for buying Xbox Series X today! Once you're in, remember to scroll down to hit the cheaper bundles, check out page 2 which has bundles, and the Series S is on sale too - away you go!

Even if Game doesn't tickle your fancy in the UK this could well mean other retailers fall in line soon after. As a result, it's definitely worth checking out all the go-to retailers now and bookmarking the pages, through the links below - where you are in the world.

Hopefully stock holds for a longer period of time than has happened before - the windows for Xbox Series X stock are going on for longer and longer every week now, meaning your chances have never been better when stock appears. However, if the Xbox Series X consoles do go by the time you've read this, then it's even more important to keep abreast of the above retailer links as they will undoubtedly prove worthy of visiting and refreshing over the course of the week. If this Xbox Series X stock level is a window to this week more generally, then we are looking good! And it's only Monday!

Just remember, stock gets dropped without a song, dance or whistle at retailers usually so checking whenever you can - lunchtimes, dog walk breaks, etc - can prove fruitful and be your best chances to buy an Xbox Series X. Demand for Sony's console continues to outstrip Microsft's two machines, and if you prefer the PS5, then a great shout is to check in with our PS5 stock guide.

Every day gets us closer to steady stock levels and as we approach summertime, we should see longer windows of live Xbox Series X stock, edging us closer to those halcyon days of readily available units, able to be purchased whenever folks want to...

