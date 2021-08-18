Xbox Series X restock: your best chance at getting the console this week

Xbox Series X restock deals have been moving a little more frequently than in past weeks. Yesterday, there were units available at GameStop, with activity happening at Walmart late last week as well. What's more, it's been heavily rumored that more consoles are being ordered in to keep up with demand, so now could be your best chance to finally acquire an Xbox Series X.

To give you an idea of where an Xbox Series X restock might appear this week, we've listed the retailers with the most chance of getting the console.

When it comes to other retailers that could have units moving quickly, it's most likely that Amazon and Best Buy will be the locations to have Xbox Series X restock deals sooner rather than later. With the former being the world's largest online retailer, we've seen the systems go live there in the not so distant past. That definitely makes it worth keeping an eye on.

Now, while the action may be less exciting than what's been happening recently with PS5 stock updates, Xbox Series X stock updates have been relatively few and far between. But that's not to say that things aren't going to pick up soon despite the drought we've been experiencing recently.

Typically, the best day to buy an Xbox Series X has been Fridays, meaning that your best bet is to closely watch the aforementioned retailers for if/when the consoles get moving towards the end of the week. It may feel seemingly randomized, but there are advanced warnings in place should you know where to focusing your attention.

It's also important to note exactly how much you should be spending on an Xbox Series X. The console carries an MSRP of $499 and an RRP of £450. We know it can be tempting to splash out to resellers to get the system sooner, but it's just not worth it.

If you see the system online for significantly more, remember two things; always buy from a trusted seller and be sure that if you're paying more than the going rate, that the unit is bundled with some of the best Xbox Series X accessories or the best Xbox Series X games.

If you've been looking for something with some serious horsepower behind it, including an Ultra HD (4K) Blu-ray drive and superfast 16GB RAM onboard, this is the best option. Technical prowess aside, if you're an Xbox user, this is definitely the most powerful console on the market; especially as its backwards compatibility means lots of your collection is playable out of the box.

Physical media may be less popular than ever these days, and if you fit the bill, then this cheaper system plays all the same games as the Series X, but lacks the disc drive and ability to run in native 4K. If you're less concerned about all that, you can keep up with the latest games for less.

