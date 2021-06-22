Xbox Series X restock tracker - there are still deals in stock at Very UK right now

Look out folks, Very is at it again with an Xbox Series X restock. The console is available by itself for the standard price of £449.99 or with three months of Xbox Game Pass for £482.98. Lovely stuff. Be sure to note that it won't be shipping until 2 July, though.

Although this Xbox Series X restock is selling fast, we're quietly surprised to find it still available. That certainly wasn't the case with the PS5 equivalent earlier today.

However, that doesn't mean you should rest easy. While we got straight through to the Xbox Series X restock page on our first try, Very's notifications inform us that it's selling fast. Move quickly to avoid disappointment.

Out of luck? Hit that bundle if the solo console has sold out. Bundle Xbox Series X restock deals tend to sell out slower than the machine by itself, so it should stick around for a little bit longer.

No matter what you end up getting, it's the cherry atop some busy Prime Day Xbox Series X deals. The sales event well underway, and there's already been an Xbox Series X restock this morning. Who's next?

Xbox Series X (£449.99)

This is easily the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior graphics that offer super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play disc-based games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

Xbox Series S (£249.99)

This streamlined take on the new Xbox is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and still offers a 'next-generation' experience. However, be aware that it's not as powerful and doesn't include a disc drive. That means you'll have to buy all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage.

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day, and we've noted when the last Xbox Series X restock was. As such, don't forget to click the links below and see if the console is back yet.

Be careful of overpaying, though. If the deal you're looking at is more than £449.99 for the Xbox Series X or £249.99 for the Xbox Series S, make sure you're getting some extras (like games or accessories) to go with it.

If you manage to secure an Xbox Series X restock, drop in on our accessory guides to complete your setup. You can improve your audio experience with the best Xbox Series X headsets, for example, while the best TV for Xbox Series X will let you take advantage of the new Xbox's 4K visuals and speed. Got your eye on some of the upcoming Xbox Series X games, on the other hand? Visit our roundup of the best Xbox Series X external hard drives for some storage solutions.