Xbox Series X restock - here's where it could turn up today

Is an Xbox Series X restock likely to turn up this week? It's been pretty bare over the last few days, but the good news is that the console usually turns up as we get closer to the weekend - Wednesday and Thursday are usually when most of the action happens.

For starters, we've got our eye on Walmart in terms of an Xbox Series X restock because its last drop was on a Wednesday exactly two weeks ago. It often offers consoles on a bi-weekly basis, so that means we could be looking at a drop later today. Unless it goes back to its old habit of getting Xbox Series X restocks on a Thursday, anyway.

GameStop is another strong contender. It hasn't had a standard Xbox Series X restock for a while, so we're definitely overdue a drop (it last offered Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders). Plus, an intriguing Tweet about its PowerUp rewards system hinted that more console deals could be on the way soon. It even featured a gif that was basically a hint-hint-nudge-nudge, so it's certainly worth keeping an eye on the chain over the next few days.

As for the rest of the week, it's possible that Microsoft could get a shiny Xbox Series X restock on Thursday due to it going on that day last week. Meanwhile, Best Buy hasn't had an Xbox Series X restock in forever so could stage a comeback as we approach the weekend.

Just don't expect a big Amazon Xbox Series X restock. Much like its PS5 restock deals, the site is unpredictable and doesn't usually stick to any sort of pattern (unless you're in the UK that is, in which case drops before 9am BST, are more common).

Xbox Series X restocks: hints and tips

(Image credit: Microsoft)

1. Be patient - stocks releases in waves

When it comes to Xbox Series X stock, it pays to be patient. Retailers usually release deals in waves, so even if the system seems out of stock straight after a drop, that doesn't mean things will stay that way. Keep refreshing the page and cross your fingers.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Avoiding unnecessary holdups is essential when it comes to Xbox Series X restock deals; the weight of traffic often causes a website to glitch or crash, so you may have to start a transaction again (at which point the console has probably sold out). With that in mind, sign in early and have your payment details ready to go from the off to ensure you get through as quickly as possible, thus lessening the chance of any technical issues.

3. Prioritise bundles

Solo consoles typically sell out faster than anything else, so we'd recommend looking at bundles with some of the best Xbox Series X accessories or best Xbox Series X games first as they tend to hang about for a bit longer.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

It sounds silly, but this could be the most important tip on this page. Some third-party sellers like to buy the console, artificially inflate the price, and then try to resell it at a ridiculous markup - and it's never worth buying from them. You'll get an opportunity to grab the console from trusted retailers before long (it usually drops once a week at minimum), so there's no reason to pay more than the standard asking price of $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK unless you're getting a bundle.

Which Xbox should you buy?

Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check for deals at Amazon Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check for deals at Amazon

Looking to get the best next-gen experience? This is the version you want. Besides being more powerful and capable of displaying games in super-sharp 4K resolution, it also has a disc drive (where the Series S doesn't). That means you can play your physical game discs, DVDs, or Full HD and Ultra HD Blu-rays on the system, giving you more flexibility.

View Deal

Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check for deals at Amazon Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check for deals at Amazon

If you want to save some money, and aren't fussed about getting the most powerful tech (perhaps you don't yet own a 4K TV), this is the version to go for. It's a lot cheaper than the Series X and, although it's digital-only, that does result in the system being much thinner because it doesn't need to accommodate the bulk of a disc drive. Just remember, you'll need to buy everything digitally (we recommend subscribing to Game Pass).

View Deal

Check for Xbox Series X restock deals today

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.