Xbox Series X mini fridge pre-orders start next week

It's finally here, Xbox fans – Microsoft is accepting pre-orders on the replica Xbox Series X mini fridge from next week.

The mini fridge – which reportedly holds up to 10 cans of your favorite beverage and has two shelves in the door for (narrow, it seems) snacks – includes a USB port to charge devices, and also ships with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go. Pre-orders go live on October 19 and are expected to be ship from December 2021.

It's been a full year since Microsoft put out feelers to see what we thought about an Xbox Series X mini-fridge , and just a couple of months back ran a sweepstake for fans to win one .

"What started as a viral meme became a life-size reality when we created the world’s first-ever, fastest, and most powerful Xbox Series X Fridge, a 6-foot, 400 pound, 1:1 scale replica of our beloved console," Microsoft said in an update on Xbox Wire . "But we didn’t stop there.

"After an all-out Twitter war and battle of the brands, Xbox came out on top with your votes, so we vowed to make your mini fridge memes a reality. We surprised fans with a first-look at the design at the end of our Xbox E3 Showcase, and now the time has come to give our fans what they’ve been waiting for just in time for the holidays. Introducing Xbox Series X Replica “Mini Fridge."

Initially, the fridge will be available at Target in the US for $99.99, whilst UKers can pick up up from GAME in £89.99. Fans in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland can grab their own at Game Stop EU (€99), Micromania (€99) or Toynk via Amazon. Keep an eye on your retailer of choice on October 19 if you're keen to snag one.

If you live elsewhere and still fancy one of these, Microsoft says it's "working to bring the Xbox Mini Fridge to as many fans as possible" with plans to "continue to expand regional availability in 2022, pending regulatory approvals and restrictions by market".