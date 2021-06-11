Xbox could be announcing 3 developer acquisitions at E3 2021

Xbox could be revealing that it has acquired at least 3 studios, according to new rumors.

More Xbox acquisitions could be on the way, according to Jeff Grubb, who said on his podcast that he's heard rumors of at least three new studios that have been brought into the Microsoft ecosystem. While there's no indication that these could be revealed at E3, Grubb does specify that the studios he's heard mentioned are Hitman developer IO interactive, Crytek, and Avalanche Studios, the team behind the Just Cause games.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Xbox is actively pursuing more developer acquisitions after it purchased Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media last year. With the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase taking place on June 13, it's certainly the perfect time to reveal an acquisition and capitalize on that E3 2021 hype.

The studios that are rumored are certainly interesting. IO Interactive has only recently released Hitman 3 and is has since announced that it's currently working on a new James Bond-themed Project 007 as well as an unannounced title. Avalanche is a studio well-known for its open-world games such as Rage 2 and Just Cause 4 that have made use of the Apex game engine to introduce devastating weather effects. The studio teased a new project last year.

As for Crytek, the studio was behind the original Far Cry title and the Crysis titles. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is already on the way this year for PC and consoles, but the studio is also known to be working on a new AAA project that is said to be an open-world game.

Since Xbox and Bethesda joined forces, exclusivity for some future titles has been confirmed. Elsewhere, Bethesda is also working on a number of projects, and there's The Elder Scrolls 6 and new IP Starfield that we expect to see at the showcase, with multiple sources discussing a potential release date. Dishonored developer Arkane, also included in the acquisition, is working on Deathloop - slated for launch later this year - and a rumored project Omen.

Xbox is certainly building up to an exciting E3